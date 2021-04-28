Wandering cops move from department to department

A national database - the nonprofit National Decertification Index (NDI) - collects police decertification records from 45 states. It now has records on 30,172 officers.

But the database is badly flawed, experts say. Most departments don’t check it before hiring. The names in the database are not public. And, some of the biggest states in the country - California and New Jersey among them - are not in the system.

In St. Louis, wandering police are so common that there is a name for it - the Muni-Shuffle. St. Ann, a small suburb near Lambert Field, is a refuge for exiled officers.

One was Eddie Boyd III who as a St. Louis officer pistol-whipped a 12-year-old girl in 2006. He said it was an accident. In 2007 he struck a child in the face with his gun and handcuffs before falsifying a police report, according to state records.

St. Ann hired Boyd who shuffled his way to nearby Ferguson in 2012 and was on the force leading up to the death of Michael Brown. When a federal worker got in his car after a game of basketball, Boyd tried to cite him for not wearing his seat belt. Boyd drew his gun and pointed it at the man’s head when he used his cell phone.