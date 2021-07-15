Walz signs order restricting 'conversion therapy' for minors

“Because everywhere around me, not just from my peers but authority figures that I looked up to, I was being told that there was something wrong with me, that I was broken, that I didn't deserve to be here," Avalos said. “And all I ever wanted was to be accepted.”

Attempts to get a ban through the divided Legislature failed in 2019 amid Republican opposition. Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble, of Minneapolis, said legislation is still necessary to ensure that a future governor doesn't repeal the ban, and to extend it to Minnesotans of all ages.

Conversion therapy, Dibble said, “happens every single day. There are dozens of providers in the Twin Cities alone that do this.” The senator, who is openly gay and said he spent years loathing himself and praying to be different, said the order sends a message to young LGBTQ Minnesotans.

“You are perfect," Dibble said. “You are who you are meant to be. You do not have to change, and please don't. You are a gift from God. Our state and our world is better because you are part of it. You are a part of us. You are a full member of Minnesota's family, and beloved.”