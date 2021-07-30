Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters

In a separate memo sent to employees who work at the company headquarters, Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc., wrote, “The virus is not over, and the delta variant has led to an increase in infection rates across much of the U.S."

The retailer has seen a “positive response" to the first financial incentive and is anticipating the sweetened perk will drive a similar response from workers, Pope said.

He stopped short of saying that office workers who declined to be vaccinated would be terminated but said that Walmart is working through the process. He noted that the exceptions would be those who can't get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

When asked why frontline workers won't be required to get the vaccine, Pope said that its approach with its large number of workers in frontline facilities has been “to inform them, encourage them, make it easy and to reward then financially for choosing to receive the vaccine."

Walmart said it is also implementing a new process for verification of vaccine status for U.S. workers. It says it will share those details in the future.