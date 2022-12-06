 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital

FILE - A police vehicle drives past a makeshift memorial in the parking lot of a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., Nov. 28, 2022, for the six people killed at the Walmart when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting on Nov. 22. The last two patients who were wounded during the shooting have been released from the hospital.

 Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.

Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.

Six people were shot to death and three others were hospitalized on Nov. 22 when 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager, opened fire in a break room before killing himself at the Sam’s Circle Walmart in Chesapeake.

A Walmart company executive said last week that the store would remain closed for “the foreseeable future” as the company determines how best to remodel and reopen the store to help employees move forward.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

