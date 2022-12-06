Walmart CEO: Inflation on toys, clothing and sports equipment is easing

Finally, shoppers are getting some good news about prices: Inflation is falling on discretionary merchandise just in time for the holidays, Walmart chief Doug McMillon said Tuesday.
"In toys, sporting goods, apparel, categories like that, prices have come down more aggressively," McMillon said in an interview on CNBC. "We're still inflated but we're not inflated nearly as much as we are in the other categories."
Prices on toys were up 3.1% in October annually, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sporting goods were up 3%, while apparel was up 4.1%. All three were below the 7% overall rate of inflation.
Although prices on these goods are still rising, they're not rising by nearly as much as other categories, because retailers misjudged consumer demand and have excess inventory piled up. To clear out merchandise and entice shoppers to buy, stores have ramped up promotions.
People are also reading…
Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and has a gauge into consumer habits and a wide array of products.
McMillon said that inflation was "most stubborn" on packaged food. Double-digit price increases on these essentials "are going to be with us for a while," he said.
Customers were adjusting their grocery habits by switching from name brands to Walmart's cheaper in-store brands, he said.
McMillon said budget-conscious customers were most pressured by inflation, but other shoppers "have money to spend."
Kroger also said last week that food inflation was easing. The company expects inflation to be between 2.5% and 3% next year.
"If you look at in our fresh departments, clearly, inflation is slowing down in many categories," Kroger chief Rodney McMullen said on a call with analysts.
Gift Guide: 10 low-tech gifts for kids that are more fun than screen time
1. KiwiCo Race Day Cars
KiwiCo is full of super fun low-tech toys for all ages, but this Race Day toy is the perfect thing to pull out at big family gatherings. The kit comes with two balloon cars your junior engineer and a competitor can design and customize.
2. Artist Easel Set
Encourage creativity and expression with this ultimate easel set from Fat Brain Toys. Siblings won’t need to fight over turns since this two-sided easel has a magnetic whiteboard on one side and a blackboard on the other.
3. Crate & Barrel Palm Springs Playhouse
Let’s face it–most kids’ playhouses are garish eyesores. Not so with this cute and understated Palm Springs playhouse from Crate & Barrel.
4. World Map Coloring Tablecloth
This world map tablecloth is a great way to keep groups of kids entertained during the holidays without sticking them in front of the nearest television. It also makes a cool tapestry to hang in their room once it’s completely colored.
5. Floss & Rock Enchanted Play Box
It’s tempting to pull out your phone and let kids play on their favorite apps when boredom strikes. Instead, spark their imagination with this pretty play box. It’s like an on-the-go dollhouse that makes long car trips or doctors office waiting rooms feel fun.
6. Hey Clay Aliens
Get creative with this alien clay kit by Hey Clay. Kids can choose from 18 cans of vibrant clay to recreate a custom version of six alien characters.
7. Who Framed Mr. Wolfe Tabletop Game
If you’re looking for a gift that will keep older kids engaged, Society of Curiosities makes tabletop mystery games with escape room challenges and coded clues. The “Who Framed Mr. Wolfe?” game calls upon players to solve the disappearance of Little Red’s grandmother and is recommended for children 12 and older.
8. Brew Your Own Root Beer Kit
Every kid will be more interested in learning about chemistry when the result is two gallons of delicious old-fashioned root beer. Brew your own with this kit from Wicked Uncle.
9. KiwiCo Pinball Project Kit
With this fun and educational pinball kit, kids can design their own pinball board, learn about physics along the way, and then play until they win.
10. National Geographic Super Gross Chemistry Set
If the child you’re buying a gift for is in that everything gross is cool phase, this National Geographic chemistry set is sure to be a hit.
If your college student is coming home for the holidays, grab some of these stocking stuffers to make his or her Christmas even more memorable.
Earlier this summer, the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection issued a notice urging U.S. airlines to “do everything in their power” to keep…
Gift Guide: 10 stocking stuffer ideas for college students
1. Ekobo Bento Lunch Box and Cutlery Set
Price: $40 from Food52
Encourage your college student to skip the vending machine and pack some healthy snacks for breaks between classes with this cute and colorful lunch box and cutlery set from Ekobo.
2. Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush
Quip is the sleek modern electric toothbrush that gamifies your morning and evening routine. Users can earn rewards on the app for practicing good oral hygiene. The brush also has a 3-month battery life.
3. Drunk Elephant A Night to Remember Kit
Price: $98 (for $150 value)
All those caffeine-fueled study sessions and late nights don’t always add up to glowing skin the next day. This Drunk Elephant nighttime skincare kit makes it look like you got a full eight hours.
4. Clutch Portable Charger
Price: $49.99 from Clutch
This super-thin portable charger from Clutch is a must-have for any college student. It’s as thick as a few credit cards and has a smart retracting cable built into the design.
5. Golde Superwhisk Frother
Price: $24 from Golde
This sleek travel-friendly milk frother from Golde will save your college student a few dollars a day if they can skip Starbucks and make lattes in the dorm. It’s also USB rechargeable, making it a convenient option on the go.
6. Porter Insulated Bottle
Keep your college student hydrated (or caffeinated) with this cute stocking stuffer: an insulated hot/cold bottle from W&P.
7. Joseph Joseph Microwave Popcorn Popper
Price: $15 from Amazon
This 2-piece set from Joseph Joseph is perfect for movie nights in the dorm. Each silicone popcorn popper holds a single serving.
8. Marcus Adler Brianna Gloves
Price: $32 from Marcus Adler
This stylish and soft suede gloves from Marcus Adler have fun multi-colored inner fingers and are screen-friendly with a touch pad on the index fingers.
9. Sony Noise Canceling Headphones
Price: $68 from Amazon (regularly $149.99)
Help your college student block out distractions during their study sessions with these noise canceling headphones from Sony. They’re also Bluetooth enabled for music and phone calls.
10. Bombas Slippers
Price: $50 from Bombas
These Sherpa-lined gripper slippers from Bombas are the best thing to slip on for a quick trip down the hall to visit with friends.
Stacker compiled a list of the best public colleges in every state using Niche's 2023 Top Public Universities in America ranking.
Best Universities compiled a list of 10 gorgeous college libraries from across the country that may make students want to study.