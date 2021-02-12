Wall Street opens lower; investors grow cautious on outlook

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday, retreating from their record highs a day earlier. Investors are hoping for a new round of U.S. government aid as the economic recovery falters. Manufacturer Mohawk Industries was leading the S&P 500 after posting strong quarterly earnings. The latest government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy. The job market has slowed since the fall. Nearly 10 million jobs have been lost to the pandemic. European stock indices were little changed. Most Asian markets were closed on Friday to mark the Lunar New Year.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

World shares were mostly lower Friday after Wall Street wobbled to a nearly flat finish, though the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite still logged record highs.

Most Asian markets were closed to mark the Lunar New Year.

Investors are hoping for a new round of U.S. government aid as the economic recovery falters. The latest U.S. government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic.