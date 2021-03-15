Wall Street opens flat as China reports so-so economic data

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are opening flat on Wall Street Monday. The S&P up less than 1% in the first minutes of trading, coming off four consecutive gains. Fresh economic data in China painted a complicated picture of its recovery from the pandemic. The Chinese jobless rate increased and investment in factories and other fixed assets was weaker than expected in February, although retail sales and industrial production were strong. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Tokyo but fell in Shanghai and South Korea. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.61%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Shares rose in Europe after a mixed session in Asia on Monday as China reported a variety of data that painted a complicated picture of its recovery from the pandemic.

The passage of a $1.9 trillion aid package for the U.S. economy has added to investor confidence that the U.S. and global economy will likely experience a strong recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year but also potentially increase the rate of inflation.