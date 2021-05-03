Wall Street opening higher Monday on strong earnings

Stocks are rising on Wall Street early Monday, following markets in Europe higher on the back of strong gains by blue chip companies including Mohawk Industries, The Gap and Halliburton. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway leaped to a new record high on news that Vice Chairman Greg Abel has been chosen to succeed Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO. Markets in Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for holidays. Investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly coming to a close, at least in the United States. Oil prices were mixed and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.62%.

Shares were higher in Europe on Monday after a retreat in Asia, where some markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for holidays. London was also closed for the May Day holiday.

Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Paris and Frankfurt advanced. U.S. futures were higher.

Markets have mostly climbed in recent weeks as investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly and steadily coming to a close, at least in the United States.