Wall Street joins global swoon after Russia attacks Ukraine

What's happened so far:

Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides on Thursday, an attack that began with explosions before dawn in the capital Kyiv and other cities.

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people had been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

Sirens wailed in Ukraine’s capital, large explosions were heard there and in other cities, and people massed in train stations and took to roads.

NATO has agreed to beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

In a televised address as the attack began, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history.”

World leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

U.S. President Joe Biden declared that the world will “hold Russia accountable." He will address the nation at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Stocks tumbled worldwide Thursday after Russia's attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already hurting people and businesses around the world. The S&P 500 sank 2% to continue its dismal start of the year. It's now down almost 14% from the record high it set in early January.

UEFA will no longer stage this season's Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia attacked Ukraine, The Associated Press has learned.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks tumbled worldwide on Thursday after Russia’s attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already squeezing the global economy.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 sank 1.6% in early trading to continue its dismal start of the year. The benchmark is index is now down 13.5% from its record set early this year. Stocks in Europe sank even more after officials called Russia’s moves a “brutal act of war,” with the German DAX down nearly 5%.

Beyond its human toll, the conflict looks set to send prices spiraling even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores around the world. Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy products but also grains and various other commodities. War could upend global supplies, as could sanctions brought by the United States and other allies.

Complete coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine here:

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0