Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

Slightly more stocks were rising than falling within the benchmark S&P 500, led by industrial companies and banks. Those gains were being offset by a slide in technology, communication and health care companies.

Stocks have set their recent records on optimism that the economy is strengthening and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer. Concerns about inflation earlier this year have dissipated somewhat, as investors have become increasingly convinced that the rise in prices for everything from food to oil to lumber is temporary and a result of the U.S. economy recovering from the pandemic.

Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.44% from 1.48% late Tuesday.

Inflation concerns have been receding through much of the quarter and that has helped push solid gains for technology companies. The sector is viewed as a high-growth area of the market, which tends to do better when inflation is low.

Technology stocks have been the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 this quarter with a 12.9% rise. Every sector is on track to post gains except utilities.

“Inflation expectations got too high,” Pride said. “When they backed off, that was kind of a natural thing.”