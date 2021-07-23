Wall Street closes a tumultuous week with more record highs

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street notched more record highs on Friday, ending the week on a strong note after opening it with a stumble. The S&P 500 rose 1%. It was the fourth straight gain for the index following a sell-off Monday brought on by a flare-up in worries about an upturn in coronavirus infections, particularly those of the more contagious delta variant. Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic life. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.28%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose toward records on Wall Street Friday, as the market continued to roar back from its short-lived swoon at the start of the week.

The S&P 500 index was 1% higher at 4,409, as of 2:57 p.m. Eastern time. If it stays there, it would beat its all-time high of 4,384.63 set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196 points, or 0.6%, to 35,019 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.