Wait baffles family of man killed in South Dakota AG crash

The brothers have little to go on except for one notebook page they filled with measurements of tire skid marks and blood streaks at the crash scene.

“You reach a point of resignation," Nick Nemec said. “You get beat down by the system and you just kind of resign.”

Michael Moore, a state's attorney from Beadle County who is helping the local prosecutor, Emily Sovell, with the case, said some answers will come in the “next few weeks.” Sovell has not responded to requests for comment.

“The question that everybody is waiting for is, is he is criminally responsible for the death?” Moore said.

Prosecutors are trying to find whether Ravnsborg purposely disregarded safe driving. They are pulling together cellphone GPS data, video footage from along the route Ravnsborg was driving and DNA evidence in an effort to assess whether he should be criminally charged.

Ravnsborg accumulated eight traffic tickets, including six for speeding, from 2004 to 2019.

Moore said he understands the frustration with waiting for a decision in such a high profile case, but that it was not unusual for a criminal crash investigation to take this long.