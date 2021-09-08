Waikiki resort mandates vaccination for workers, guests

Hawaii state workers and Honolulu city employees must show proof of vaccination or get weekly COVID-19 testing. Honolulu is requiring patrons of restaurants, gyms, bars, movie theaters, museums and other businesses to show vaccination proof or recent negative tests starting Sept. 13.

Sanders said the Waikiki hotels won't allow testing alternatives, but will allow for medical or religious exemptions and will exempt children younger than 12 who cannot get vaccinated.

“We want to create an environment where everybody feels comfortable coming to work,” Sanders said. “And I don’t think you can do that from an employee standpoint unless you’re requiring all your patrons and your guests to do the same, to be honest.”

There are about 1,000 employees among the seven properties and an estimated 70% are already vaccinated, Sanders said.

Highgate's decision on vaccinations comes as Hawaii's tourism-dependent economy is trying to rebound from earlier in the pandemic when the state imposed a mandatory quarantine on all incoming travelers.

Travelers can now bypass quarantine by showing proof of vaccination. Others must have negative test results before their departures to Hawaii to avoid the 10-day quarantine.

The move sets "a high standard as to what is expected of you when you get here, for your own wellbeing as a traveler and out of respect for the community that you’re visiting and the work environment ... you will be residing in,” De Fries said.

