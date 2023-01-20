 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagner Group faces more sanctions; NFL playoff predictions; Judge fines Trump for 'frivolous' lawsuit | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

» Associated Press NFL writer Rob Maaddij offers his predictions for this weekend's playoff games.

» A Florida judge has sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.

» A family spokesman for Damar Hamlin tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a long rehabilitation despite enjoying a remarkable recovery some three weeks after having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

