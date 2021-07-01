Vote mistake not the first flub for NYC Board of Elections

To government watchdogs and good-government groups, the mistake was disappointing, if not that surprising.

Neal Rosenstein of the New York Public Interest Research Group said lawmakers need to do more than lambaste the board for bungling.

“The attention and the blame is being focused on the board, which is appropriate, but it doesn’t go deep enough. It doesn’t go into: How are we going to prevent this? How are we going to fix this?” he said. To him, the agency ends up being “a shield that elected officials use” to deflect voter anger.

The board has long been a favorite target.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio on Wednesday called it “broken” and an “entity from another time.” To his predecessor, Michael Bloomberg, the board’s many mishaps made it “worse than the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo summed it up last year as a “disservice to the citizens.”

The implications of this week's mistake extend beyond the agency’s future, said Joanna Zdanys, a lawyer on the election reform team at the Brennan Center for Justice, part of New York University’s School of Law.