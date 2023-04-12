NASA is in the early stages of planning for the first ever human mission to Mars. That's not set to happen until 2030, but NASA has already unveiled a Mars-simulation habitat where four volunteers will live for an entire year without coming outside. FRANCE 24's Gavin Lee takes a look.
spotlight
Volunteers for NASA to live in Mars-simulation habitat for one year
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The squirrel, named Kluyver, rings a bell, holds his little hands together and patiently waits for his treat. Watch him here.
Nugget the dog was found “limping down a wet dark road” in South Carolina — more than 1,700 miles from his home.
Five people were killed and six others hospitalized in a shooting at a bank building Monday morning in downtown Louisville, police said. The s…
The missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, police said.
A grand jury sitting in Newport News on Monday charged the boy’s 25-year-old mother with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of enda…