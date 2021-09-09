Volunteer crossing guard dies saving kids from car

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (AP) — A volunteer crossing guard pushed children from the path of a vehicle that ended up striking and killing him near a middle school in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Ashley Dias, 45, is being hailed as a hero after he saved a group of children leaving Stanley Middle School in Lafayette from an SUV Wednesday.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Lafayette police officers and residents pulled an unresponsive victim from under the car. Officers administered CPR until he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A child who was also struck by the vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the office said.

Officials didn't identify Dias but his parents, Fabio and Gloria Dias, told KGO-TV it was their son. They said Ashley lived in San Francisco but that when he visited them, he would often help out at the nearby school because they were short on guards.