Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags

  • Updated
Volkswagen-Air Bag Recall

The Volkswagen logo on an automobile Feb. 14, 2019, at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

 Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Volkswagen recalled nearly 42,000 Beetles in the United States and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. Dealers will replace the driver's air bag in the Beetles. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 17.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash, but the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the U.S.

The Beetle air bags have a moisture-absorbing chemical that can slow the ammonium nitrate deterioration, but VW and the U.S. government reached an agreement to recall them in 2020.

