VMI gets 1st female commander of Corps of Cadets

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Military Institute is getting its first female commander of the Corps of Cadets.

Cadet Kasey Meredith took on the role at a change of command parade on Friday. She is the first female regimental commander in VMI’s 182-year history.

The rising senior will be the military commander of the corps, responsible to the commandant of cadets for the training, appearance, discipline, health, welfare and morale of about 1,700 cadets.

Meredith told The Roanoke Times that being the first woman in the role is “amazing," but she didn't apply because she would be the first. Instead, she thought she could contribute a lot to the role and that she would find it fulfilling.

Meredith is from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and plans to join the Marine Corps. But her mother, who was in the Navy, encouraged her to go to college first. She is majoring in international studies with a minor in Spanish and has has held numerous leadership positions at VMI, mostly recently 1st Battalion sergeant major.