 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Visiting Las Vegas? Understanding cannabis culture, regulations in Nevada | Here Weed Go! podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

How's it growing folks! Welcome to the very first episode of my Las Vegas series of Here Weed Go! 

I'm out here attending the world's largest cannabis conference, MJBizCon 2022

To help get the week started, I interviewed Layke Martin, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association.

We compare license structures between western states, look into the state's new experiment with cannabis consumption lounges, and clear the smoke around some of the biggest issues facing dispensaries here in the Silver State, like excess marijuana products from California coming into the state.

It's just the beginning of multiple episodes recorded here in Sin City. So sit back, relax and enjoy! 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News