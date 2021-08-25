 Skip to main content
Virus updates: J&J booster prompts spike in antibodies; Delta Air will charge unvaccinated employees
Virus updates: J&J booster prompts spike in antibodies; Delta Air will charge unvaccinated employees

A roundup of the latest COVID-19 developments this morning:

Johnson & Johnson says people who got its one-shot COVID vaccine got a big spike in antibodies. But its booster shot has even better results.  That's the data from two studies in the U.S. and Europe.  People who got the booster six to eight months after the shot saw antibodies increase nine times higher, rather than 28 days afterward. The company is now moving forward with a booster because of the data. 

Johnson & Johnson booster shot prompts large increase in immune response, company says

Booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine generated a big spike in antibodies, the frontline immune system defenses against infection, the company reported Wednesday.

People who received a booster six to eight months after their initial J&J shots saw antibodies increase nine-fold higher than 28 days after the first shot, Johnson & Johnson said.

The data comes from two Phase 2 studies conducted in the United States and Europe, the company said in a statement. Some of the 2,000 or so people in the studies got booster doses six months after their first doses of J&J's Janssen vaccine.

"New interim data from these studies demonstrate that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination," the company said in its statement. Read the full story here:

Virus Outbreak-Delta Air Lines

FILE - People sit under Delta sign at Salt Lake City International Airport on July 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. 

Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay charge

Delta Air Lines will charge employees on the company health plan $200 a month if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the airline's top executive says is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $40,000.

CEO Ed Bastian said that all employees who have been hospitalized for the virus in recent weeks were not fully vaccinated.

The airline said Wednesday that it also will stop extending pay protection to unvaccinated workers who contract COVID-19 on Sept. 30, and will require unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly beginning Sept. 12, although Delta will cover the cost. They will have to wear masks in all indoor company settings. Read the full story here:

