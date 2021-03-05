VIRUS TODAY: Vaccinated adults await advice on family visits

Here's what's happening Friday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: Nearly 54.1 million people, or 16.3% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the CDC. Some 27.7 million people have completed their vaccination, or 8.4% of the population.

CASES: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased from 72,418 on Feb. 18 to 61,968 on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATHS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased from 1,942 on Feb. 18 to 1,774 on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

POSITIVITY RATE: The seven-day rolling test positivity rate in the U.S. decreased from 5.2 on Feb. 18 to 4.2 on Thursday, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The three states with the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests: Idaho (24.8%), Alabama (19.8%) and Iowa (19.3%). Idaho's rate rose in the past two weeks from 21.2% to 24.8%.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY: