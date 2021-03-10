VIRUS TODAY: Nursing home residents can get hugs again

Here's what's happening Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 62.4 million people, or 18.8% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 32.9 million people have completed their vaccination, or 9.9% of the population.

CASES: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 67,713 on Feb. 23 to 55,844 on Tuesday.

DEATHS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 1,986 on Feb. 23 to 1,566 on Tuesday.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: According to the CDC, the percentage of population that received at least one dose of vaccine: New Mexico (26.1%); Connecticut (25.8%); Alaska (25.7%). Lowest rates: Alabama (15.7%); District of Columbia (14.9%); Georgia (13.4%).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY