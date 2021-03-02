VIRUS TODAY: Merck to produce J&J shot, Dems set to debate

Here's what's happening Tuesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY:

— Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine to try to expand supply more quickly.

— Democrats are sorting through lingering disagreements over emergency jobless benefits and other issues and preparing to commence Senate debate on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

— A leader of the U.N.-backed project to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to the needy in both rich and poor countries acknowledges the rollout has gone slower than expected in some places because of issues with shipping and approval, but says “ultimately” all doses will be made available.

THE NUMBERS:

CASES: According to data through March 1 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. dropped from 85,813.9 on Feb. 15 to 67,760.3 on Monday.

DEATHS: According to data through March 1 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. went from 2,361.9 on Feb. 15 to 2,046.1 on Monday.