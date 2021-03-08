VIRUS TODAY: Massachusetts nurses go on strike over staffing

Here's what's happening Monday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 60 million people, or 18.1% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 31.2 million people have completed their vaccination, or 9.4% of the population.

CASES: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks, going from 66,162.4 on Feb. 21 to 57,971.5 on Sunday.

DEATHS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,873 on Feb. 21 to 1,677.1 on Sunday.

POSITIVITY RATE: The seven-day rolling test positivity rate in the U.S. decreased from 4.9% on Feb. 21 to 4.1% on Sunday, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The three states with the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests: Idaho (25.9%), Alabama (19.6%) and Iowa (18.1%). Idaho’s rate rose in the past two weeks from 19.91% on Feb. 21 to 25.89% on Sunday.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY