VIRUS TODAY: California in dire need of more medical workers

ICYMI: California's San Diego County is opening what it calls a “ vaccination super station ” that aims to inoculate up to 5,000 health care workers daily with a coronavirus vaccine. The effort starting Monday is one of the most ambitious yet in California to accelerate the pace of vaccinations. Only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated against the virus. Medical crews from the University of California, San Diego will operate the station in a parking lot near the downtown baseball stadium. Health care workers will remain in their vehicles as they are given the shot and then be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes to be monitored for any allergic reaction.