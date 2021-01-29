VIRUS TODAY: 1-dose shot offers good COVID protection, hope

— Event organizers and other logistics experts are using their skills to help the nation vaccinate as many people against COVID-19 as possible. A year into the coronavirus pandemic, cities and states are enlisting nontraditional people in the effort. It’s been done before: During World War II, American toymakers manufactured parts for military aircraft. A prime example is Boston Marathon race Director Dave McGillivray, who’s now running mass vaccination operations at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Jan. 28 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 238,906.6 on Jan. 14 to 158,576.4 on Jan. 28. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. did not increase either, going from 3,354 on Jan. 14 to 3,258.3 on Jan. 28.

QUOTABLE: “We have learned from past crises that the risk is not doing too much. The risk is not doing enough," President Joe Biden on his administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan.