Virus surge in Europe a cautionary tale for US, experts say; relief checks deposited for many

Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns.
The pandemic's diverging paths on the two continents can be linked in part to the much more successful vaccine rollout in the U.S. and the spread of more contagious variants in Europe.
Health experts in the U.S., though, say what’s happening in Europe should serve as a warning against ignoring social distancing or dropping other safeguards too early.
“Each of these countries has had nadirs like we are having now, and each took an upward trend after they disregarded known mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "They simply took their eye off the ball.”
The result has been a sharp spike in new infections and hospitalizations in several European countries over the past few weeks.
In other developments:
- European governments that rushed to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccines after reports of blood clots are realizing the far-reaching impact of the move. They suddenly seem eager for any signal that allows them to resume the shots.
- Pushing forward with its plan to reopen schools this spring, the Biden administration is expanding coronavirus testing for teachers, staff and students and convening a summit for educators to share “best practices” for returning kids to the classroom.
- It’s a question occupying the minds of employees who have worked from home the past year: Will they still be allowed to work remotely — at least some days — once the pandemic has faded?
- Responding to concerns from state officials, the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday that states can cut taxes without penalty under a new federal pandemic relief law — so long as they use their own funds to offset those cuts.
- The Treasury Department says it has sent out 90 million economic impact payments totaling $242 billion since President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan last week.
- Starting Thursday, in an attempt to get through 67 games uninterrupted, the NCAA has placed men's basketball players, coaches and staff under a virtual lock and key.
- Sports bars all over the country are again able to show March Madness after cities and states across the country have relaxed or totally done away with restrictions that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- The European Union’s chief executive has warned that the EU would not hesitate to take action including possible export restrictions to ensure it receives the COVID-19 vaccine supplies the 27-nation bloc was promised.
- President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died. He was 61 years old.
For more summaries and full reports, select from the articles below. Scroll further for trending questions and the latest virus numbers.