Virus may reduce total Super Bowl bets, but online to surge

“COVID-19 has disrupted everything about American work and recreation, and we can expect the patterns of betting on this year’s Super Bowl to reflect this reality,” said David Schwartz, a gambling historian at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. “It is likely that, with many Americans working remotely, betting in office pools will be down. Bettors may also not place bets in sportsbooks before and during the game. But with the increased prevalence of legal online betting options, it is likely that the level of bets placed with state-regulated sportsbooks will increase. ”

Johnny Avello, head of sportsbook at DraftKings said he expects “huge numbers” from the game.

“Let's face it, this matchup is about as pretty as you can get: the defending champions against a guy who's been there before," he said. "It just looks like a winner all around.”

Jay Croucher, head of trading at PointsBet, said that while the amount wagered at in-person locations “might inevitably decrease due to the current landscape, this will ultimately be more than outweighed by what we expect to be record numbers for online wagering on the Super Bowl.”