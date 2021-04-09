Virus knocks 80% off Atlantic City casino profits in 2020

The Ocean Casino Resort posted the largest operating profit at $21.8 million, up from $6.7 million in 2019. Its owners announced this week that the Ilitch family of Detroit, which owns the Little Caesars pizza chain, pro baseball and hockey teams and a Detroit casino, is buying half of the Ocean casino.

Ocean was the only Atlantic City casino to increase its profits during the pandemic year.

“Despite 2020’s extraordinary challenges, Ocean showed continued growth, emerging as an industry leader in gross gaming revenue,” Terry Glebocki, Ocean's CEO, said in a statement. “Thanks to our team’s hard work and determination in the months before and after our temporary closure due to the global pandemic, Ocean had a successful year. As restrictions ease and we reopen additional areas of our business, I’m optimistic we’ll continue to see gaming growth throughout 2021."

The Tropicana earned $18.7 million, but that was down more than 78% from a year earlier. Hard Rock earned $10.9 million, down nearly 72%, and Caesars earned $10.4 million, down more than 84%.