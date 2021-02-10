Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street

Guidos has been doing needed renovations while thinking about how to reopen — slowly — and talking with the restaurant owner next door about how to use the patio they share. It will take a while before things are back to normal, not just because of the virus’ unpredictability, but also because her customer base has been financially hammered by the pandemic.

“We’re a service industry city," she said. "A lot of service industry people are hurting very badly.”

Since 2012, Catherine James has owned Faubourg Wines, a high-quality wine store that prides itself on not being snooty. Before the pandemic, she employed eight people and often socialized with customers who came in for wine tastings or for $5 glasses. Now a staff of four takes orders online or at a counter set up on the street so customers don’t have to come inside.

She got a $15,000 grant under the CARES Act, which allows her to pay people if they need to stay home — for example if they think they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. Her goal is to find a way forward.

“This shop is my only source of income, and I’ve got a young child to take care of,” she said. And her employees would be hard pressed to find other jobs if she closed.