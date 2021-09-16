VIRUS DIARY: Thanks to COVID, an 'anti-first day' of school

Three days pass, and we still haven’t heard from a teacher. “Don’t worry,” I’m told by the office. “Not much happens in the first few days of school anyway.”

So much does, though.

When our world stopped in March 2020, when daycare and school shut down and we parented and worked in parallel, there was adrenaline. A shutdown was different, and scary, but we were in it together. This time, we are shut down alone. And we are lonely.

The kids are experienced pandemic kids. They know the routines that make up their lives can evaporate in an instant. And as the days slog by, with no camp or school or friends, they begin to believe it is happening again. Their grief is showing.

It comes through in Maddie’s screams. The shrieks that interrupt a puzzle that was otherwise going well, or when she decides a hill is too much for her Frozen bicycle and her 3-year-old body. When we have mac and cheese instead of peanut butter and jelly, even though she asked for mac and cheese. When she wants to chalk on the driveway but can’t find the pink chalk. She asks several times a day what day it is. She draws on the walls again, like she did last March. “I’m sick today,” she tells me, except she isn’t. She wears her backpack to breakfast. And then she is screaming again, and this time I don’t know why.