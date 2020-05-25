Virus briefing: Memorial Day marks reopening for many. Here's a roundup of the weekend

Europe is still grappling with how to kick-start its vital summer tourism industry and safely allow entry to foreign visitors. In Asia, Japan lifted coronavirus emergency for Tokyo.

President Trump threatens to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte if North Carolina’s Democratic governor doesn't immediately sign off on allowing the event to go ahead in August with full attendance despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate fever and cough. It can cause more severe illness including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

