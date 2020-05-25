Virus briefing: Memorial Day marks reopening for many. Here's a roundup of the weekend

On this Memorial Day small ceremonies replaced parades and beachgoers urged to maintain social distancing.
As the U.S. neared 100,000 coronavirus deaths, signs of reopening were evident as U.S. residents emerged from weeks of stay-at-home orders.
In Missouri for example, the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop people from packing the Lake of the Ozarks for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, despite state social distancing orders as the state's confirmed illnesses approach 12,000.
Similar scenes were captured in Daytona Beach, Florida, and even hard-hit New York City. President Trump hit the golf course for the first time since March.
Here are other developments this holiday weekend:
With numerous precautions in place, some congregants around the country headed for their churches, synagogues and mosques this weekend, days after President Trump declared houses of worship essential and asked governors to reopen them
Public health officials say robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data.
The White House banned entry of non-U.S. citizens traveling from Brazil, a hotspot for coronavirus.
Europe is still grappling with how to kick-start its vital summer tourism industry and safely allow entry to foreign visitors. In Asia, Japan lifted coronavirus emergency for Tokyo.
President Trump threatens to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte if North Carolina’s Democratic governor doesn't immediately sign off on allowing the event to go ahead in August with full attendance despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for helpful tips and a photo gallery rounding up this weekend.
---
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate fever and cough. It can cause more severe illness including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
This coverage is being provided free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus pandemic. Please support local journalism by subscribing.
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
South Dakota state park usage skyrockets during pandemic
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
Car convoys, small ceremonies mark Memorial Day in New York
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.