Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office confirmed a settlement, but did not offer any other comment. A working phone number could not be located for Hewitt.

After Erlich first posted the video on Twitter last summer, it was retweeted thousands of times and was featured widely in news reports.

The video, which was filmed by Thompson with his cellphone, begins after Thompson, 29, of Woodbridge, was pulled over in Fairfax County for an expired inspection decal. It shows him sitting behind the wheel of his car claiming he was not a threat and that a request from him to get out of his vehicle was unlawful.

At one point, Hewitt leans toward Thompson and yells: “Take a look at me. I am a f---ing specimen right here, buddy. You have gotten on my last nerve, all right?”

Thompson tells Hewitt he has his hands up.

Hewitt then tells him: “You are going to get your a-- whooped.” He goes on to say: “I’m going to give you one more chance. You can bring that with you — I’ll let you film the whole thing.”

Hewitt tells Thompson he is being placed under arrest, looks into the camera and says, “Watch the show, folks.”