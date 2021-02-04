Virginia toy store owners find apparent cremated human remains in recent purchase

She received the surprise of a lifetime.

“When I opened this box, I had to think for a moment. My gut told me immediately this was ashes. However, being a vintage toy store, surely there is no way we just stumbled across ashes, right?”

Davidson decided to investigate further, thinking that maybe this was a box of sand a child brought home from a nice beach vacation.

“When I touched the contents, it was very clear, very quickly, this was not sand,” she said. “Neither was it dirt. It was a strange feeling, knowing deep in my gut, that I had indeed just touched ashes.

“My mind immediately starts racing: Is this a person? Is this a pet?” The tiny amount could indeed be someone’s beloved pet whose ashes had been misplaced.

Davidson decided to let the customers help with this conundrum.

“Now I have to say, we have the absolute best customers,” she said. “I knew they would jump in on the chance to help us out. We did a Facebook live feed, asking for folks’ input on what this new discovery was. After all, I didn’t want to make a big deal out of nothing, but I knew we needed another opinion.”

Their customers agreed with her assessment on the material in the box.