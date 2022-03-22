 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia shooting that killed 2 stemmed from fight over spilled drink, police chief says

Tyree Wise, 26, crouches down Sunday, March 20, 2022, at a memorial for Sierra Jenkins and others shot outside Chichos Pizza Backstage. Wise ran track in high school with Jenkins, who was shot and killed early Saturday while leaving the bar. "When she set her mind on something she did it," Wise said. "We were all so proud of her and all she accomplished."

Two people died and three others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Norfolk. The gunfire allegedly stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink.

That’s what Police Chief Larry Boone told a meeting of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night.

“Chief Larry Boone stated that the shooting that left two dead on Granby Street was the result of an argument over a spilled drink,” Sgt. William Pickering confirmed.

Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris, of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed. Three men were injured.

Neither Pickering nor Boone indicated whether the altercation began at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, the popular Granby Street nightspot where gunfire erupted outside at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Pickering did confirm that Norfolk police will step up patrols downtown starting Thursday in response to the spate of violence over the weekend that spanned Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk.

Four of the shootings occurred in Norfolk, including the Granby Street shooting outside of Chico’s Pizza Backstage. Of the three other Norfolk shootings, one was fatal and two were nonfatal.

