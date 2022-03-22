Virginia shooting that killed 2 stemmed from fight over spilled drink, police chief says

Tyree Wise, 26, crouches down Sunday, March 20, 2022, at a memorial for Sierra Jenkins and others shot outside Chichos Pizza Backstage. Wise ran track in high school with Jenkins, who was shot and killed early Saturday while leaving the bar. "When she set her mind on something she did it," Wise said. "We were all so proud of her and all she accomplished."
Jane Harper/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS
Two people died and three others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Norfolk. The gunfire allegedly stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink.
That’s what Police Chief Larry Boone told a meeting of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night.
“Chief Larry Boone stated that the shooting that left two dead on Granby Street was the result of an argument over a spilled drink,” Sgt. William Pickering confirmed.
Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris, of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed. Three men were injured.
Neither Pickering nor Boone indicated whether the altercation began at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, the popular Granby Street nightspot where
gunfire erupted outside at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Pickering did confirm that Norfolk police will step up patrols downtown starting Thursday in response to
the spate of violence over the weekend that spanned Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk.
Four of the shootings occurred in Norfolk, including the Granby Street shooting outside of Chico’s Pizza Backstage. Of the three other Norfolk shootings, one was fatal and two were nonfatal.
Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
River Plate fans cheer for their team prior to the local tournament soccer match against Boca Juniors at Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo'/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Paresi Indigenous pose for photos after participating in a ceremony where Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was decorated with the medal of Indigenous merit, at the Ministry of Justice, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 18, 2022. The accolade has drawn criticism among entities and associations representing the Indigenous, denouncing that Bolsonaro has made decisions seen as harmful to the culture and security of Indigenous peoples, particularly his efforts to mine Indigenous territory. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores his side's first goal during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Sunday March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
People celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 20, 2022. The festival also heralds the arrival of spring. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
The UAE Derby contender Get Back Goldie gallops on the training track with the Meydan Racecourse grandstand and Burj Khalifa in the background in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil)
Martin Dokoupil
Sunflowers alongside red paint to symbolize blood shed, lay in front of the Russian Embassy during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
A puppet of French President Emmanuel Macron goes in the air during a march led by far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Paris, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising in the polls ahead of April 10 and 24 election. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
France's Antoine Dupont raises the trophy after the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, March 19, 2022. France won 25-13 to clinch a Grand Slam and win the Six Nations title. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
Marseille fans turn their backs on the field of play during a French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and OGC Nice at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Slovenia's Timi Zajc competes during the final round of the FIS Ski Flying World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Michael Sohn
People celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, India, Saturday, March 19, 2022. The festival, a celebration of warm weather, good harvests and the defeat of evil, brings out millions of people to throw powder at one another and play with water balloons and squirt guns. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Taylor Fritz reacts after defeating Rafael Nadal, of Spain, in the men's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. Fritz won 6-3, 7-6. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Jewish ultra-Orthodox dance during the Jewish festival of Purim in Jerusalem, Friday, March 18, 2022. The Jewish holiday of Purim commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
Fans cheer at the 22th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
A fan cheers during the 22th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 20, 2022. The Vive Latino Festival has become Latin America's biggest Latin rock celebration. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
Houston's Taze Moore (4) goes in for a layup during the first half of a college basketball game as Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) and Coleman Hawkins (33) watch in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) and forward Drew Timme (2) react with teammates after they beat Memphis 82-78 in a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer
South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) and guard Brea Beal (12) battle for a loose ball against Miami guard Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba (1) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 49-33. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford
Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms (25) reacts with teammates at the end of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Notre Dame, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 59-53. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Denis Poroy
Kentucky guard Jada Walker (11) steals the ball from Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) puts up a shot over the defense of St. Mary's forward Kyle Bowen (14) during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against UCLA, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. UCLA won 72-56. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer
Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) and Utah forward Dasia Young (34) chase a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Arizona and Wright State players move past the March Madness logo during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Viejas Arena in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Denis Poroy
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, right, and Lamar Stevens celebrate a 3-point basket by Lauri Markkanen during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Nick Cammett
Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, center, sings the Ukraine national anthem at the start of a fund-raising concert in Lodz, Poland, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Anisovych became widely known for singing a song from the movie Frozen in a bomb shelter in Kyiv in early March. She has since come to Poland with her grandmother and brother. Her parents remained in Kyiv. (AP Photo/Marian Zubrzycki)
Marian Zubrzycki
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal with teammate Mika Zibanejad (93) as Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker
Ballet dancers perform during the staging of the ballet Giselle to the music of Adolphe Charles Adam, at the Romanian National Opera, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ukrainian ballet dancers who fled from the war in their country performed alongside their Romanian counterparts after being offered the chance to perform in the ballet Giselle, by the Romanian National Opera. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
Bogdana Alekseeva, a ballet dancer displaced by the war in Ukraine, pauses before the staging of the ballet Giselle to the music of Adolphe Charles Adam, at the Romanian National Opera, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ukrainian ballet dancers who fled from the war in their country performed alongside their Romanian counterparts after being offered the chance to perform in the ballet Giselle, by the Romanian National Opera. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
Fake IDs depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, and US President Joe Biden for sale in a flea market in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. . (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Ukrainian servicemen attend the funeral ceremony of marine Alexandr Khovtun, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Khovtun died in combat in the town of Huta-Mezhyhirska, north of Kyiv. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A woman waits on a bus for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings in Brovary, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022, after 1600 people of which 843 children, according to authorities, were evacuated from the village of Bobrik, reportedly under Russian military control. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
People gather amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
High jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, points at a Ukrainian flag and the names of Ukrainian athletes on his shoulder while competing in the Men's high jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Ivana Vuleta, of Serbia, makes an attempt in the Women's long jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Wilhem Belocian, of France, center, wins a Men's 60 meters hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
A falla burns during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Fallas are gigantic structures made of cardboard portraying current events and personalities in which individual figures or Ninots are placed. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Alberto Saíz
Real Madrid players walk in dejection after Barcelona's Ronald Araujo scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rial Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, right, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Brandon Williams, left, go for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
A man wearing face mask walks past some dinosaur models in the Central district in Hong Kong, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Vincent Yu
Dancers with the Washington Ballet, including ballerinas Tamako Miyazaki, right, and Victoria Arrea, center, change out of their tutus after an official photo shoot for the dance company at the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial, Friday, March 18, 2022, as the Cherry Blossom trees along the tidal basin continue to head toward this year's peak bloom in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
CORRECTS DAY TO SUNDAY INSTEAD OF SATURDAY - San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!