Virginia Senate passes death penalty abolition bill

Democrat Janet Howell said she used to be a “fervent” supporter of the death penalty, a position that changed after the murder of her father-in-law. She described in emotional testimony how his killing affected her family and how they found themselves in disagreement over the death penalty and the punishment her father-in-law's killer should face.

“I don’t buy the idea that we would support the death penalty for the benefit of victims' families. It doesn’t work that way. Trust me, it doesn’t work that way,” she said.

Virginia has executed nearly 1,400 people in more than four centuries, more than any other state, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

But executions have slowed in Virginia in recent years — the last inmate put to death was William Morva in 2017 — and no death sentences have been imposed in the state since 2011.

Only two men remain on death row. The Senate bill would commute their sentences to life without parole.