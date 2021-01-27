Virginia Senate approves measure rebuking Amanda Chase

“The question before us today is, where is our line of behavior drawn and what will we tolerate?” Bell said.

Bell previously said he had private meetings with Chase in which they agreed he would drop the resolution if she publicly apologized and gave an unconditional condemnation of the violent riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. But Bell said the rambling speech Chase gave on Friday did not live up to that agreement.

In that speech, Chase declared she was “completely horrified” by the Jan. 6 insurrection and condemned the violence at the Capitol. But she also told fellow lawmakers that none of them was perfect.

In previous remarks on the floor, Chase had defended those who stormed the Capitol, including Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was shot by U.S. Capitol Police.

“These were not rioters and looters, these were patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turned into a socialist country,” she said.