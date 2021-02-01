Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

Chase had previously called for martial law to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. She repeated former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, and lost access to her Facebook account after falsely blaming leftist activists for the Capitol insurrection.

The lawsuit, which Chase threatened to file last week, seeks an injunction preventing the Senate clerk from allowing the publication of the censure resolution in the chamber's official journal.

It also asks the court to issue a judgment that the censure violated Chase's First Amendment rights and order the expungement of the censure. Chase, who was recently demoted in seniority, is also seeking to have her rank restored.

Named as plaintiffs are Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar and the Senate of Virginia through Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who in his role presides as the president of the chamber and oversees its daily work.

Schaar did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Fairfax spokeswoman Lauren Burke said in a statement: "The right to due process for all is of paramount importance in our system. We will await the court’s review of this matter.”