Virginia man pays child support in pennies; mom, daughter give money to abuse shelter

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia mom and her daughter got a surprise delivery when 80,000 pennies were dumped on their front lawn. Now, they're using the money to help those in need.
The daughter's father dumped the money on the lawn as his final child support payment.
The woman and her daughter took those pennies and donated every cent to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse shelter.
