Virginia man fatally shoots his best friend after mistaking him for intruder

A Dinwiddie County, Virginia, man fatally shot his best friend after mistaking him for an intruder, after the friend arrived unannounced and knocked on the side of the house, authorities said.

Matthew Allen Sharpf and family members were asleep in their home in the 7400 block of Coleman’s Lake Road when Jonathan Hankins showed up unexpectedly just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, said Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Maj. William Knott.

Hankins “came banging around to the door and the side of the house,” Knott said. “I don’t know whether it was to shock him, or whether it was a joke or prank.”

Sharpf, 37, awakened by the commotion, went to the door and saw a silhouette of a person outside — thinking it was an intruder, Knott said. Sharpf was armed with a handgun; a shot fired through the front door struck Hankins, also 37, killing him on the spot, Knott said.

“I don’t think he intended to shoot,” Knott said of Sharpf. “The gun discharged; it may have been an accident.”

Knott said Hankins didn’t announce who he was while outside Sharpf’s home. He apparently went to Sharpf’s home just to visit.