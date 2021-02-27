Virginia lawmakers down to the wire on key marijuana bill

Del. Lamont Babgy, D-Henrico, chairman of the Black Legislative Caucus and a member of the conference committee handling negotiations, said he is optimistic that both chambers will approve the bill Saturday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, Marijuana Justice and several other racial justice advocacy groups, however, urged lawmakers to vote against the compromise, which they called a “symbolic” legalization bill. The groups are calling for simple possession of marijuana to be legalized beginning on July 1, not three years from now, as spelled out in the compromise legislation.

“This bill does not advance the cause of equal justice or racial justice in Virginia. It is the product of a closed-door legislative process that has prioritized the interests of recreational marijuana smokers over people and communities of color," the groups said in a statement.

Groups that oppose legalization entirely have said they are concerned that it could result in an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes and the use of marijuana among youth.

If signed into law, Virginia would become the first Southern state and the 16th state in the nation to legalize small amounts of marijuana.

Lawmakers have been planning to finish most of the work for the year on Saturday, but technically adjourn on Monday for procedural reasons.

