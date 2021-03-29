Virginia lawmakers ban police use of facial recognition

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Last month, Virginia lawmakers quietly passed one of the most restrictive bans in the country on the use of facial recognition technology.

The legislation, which won unusually broad bipartisan support, prohibits all local law enforcement agencies and campus police departments from purchasing or using facial recognition technology unless it is expressly authorized by the state legislature.

But now, some law enforcement officials are asking Gov. Ralph Northam to put the brakes on the legislation, arguing that it is overly broad and hasn't been thoroughly vetted.

“I think a lot of people want to know what impact that is going to have on public safety and a lot of other industries if you do away with it," said John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association.

“It is a way to catch bad guys — you can catch really bad actors — and that’s always a good thing,” Jones said.

The wide scope of the legislation and the level of support it gained in the legislature surprised even the bill's lead sponsor, Democratic Del. Lashrecse Aird. There was little to no pushback from police and not a single lawmaker voted against it — Democrat or Republican.