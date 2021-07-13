Virginia jury awards $300k to Black woman injured by officer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia has awarded $300,000 in damages to a Black woman who sued a police officer for excessive force and false arrest after she was forced face-down onto the pavement during a traffic stop.

The case began on Feb. 12, 2015, when then-54-year-old Monica Cromartie was stopped for speeding. Cromartie said she got out of her car to protest the traffic stop, but obeyed a command from Petersburg Police Officer Brian Lee Billings when he told her to get back in the car.

According to Cromartie, after Billings asked her to roll down her car window, she told him to leave her alone as she complained to someone on her cellphone about the traffic stop. Seconds later, she said, he pulled her out of her car, forced her onto the ground and placed his weight on her back, injuring her forehead, lip, teeth, right eyebrow and both knees before she was handcuffed and put in leg shackles.

Most of the encounter was captured by police body camera and introduced during two trials.

Billings said during a deposition that he removed Cromartie from the car to arrest her for obstruction of justice.