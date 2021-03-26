Virginia House speaker calls for July marijuana legalization

Northam's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, declined to comment directly on Filler-Corn's announcement.

“Governor Northam continues to have productive conversations with legislators and stakeholders on amendments to the marijuana legalization bill," Yarmosky said in a statement.

"The Governor is grateful to the General Assembly for their hard work on this important issue, and he looks forward to continuing to improve this legislation. His top priority is making sure we legalize marijuana in an equitable way,” Yarmosky said in a statement.

The Senate had sought to legalize simple possession on July 1 to immediately end punishments for people with small amounts of marijuana, but some House Democrats had argued that legalization without a legal market for marijuana could promote the growth of the black market.

The nearly three-year delay in legalizing simple possession in the bill drew sharp criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, Marijuana Justice and other racial justice advocacy groups.

Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, said she is pleased that Filler-Corn has thrown her support behind the July 1 legalization date.

“It sounds like they are making the correct amendments to meet the demands that racial justice advocates have been pushing for, so this is really exciting,” she said. “I'm really thrilled that the political will has shifted ... to repeal the prohibition of simple possession now and to repair people's lives by releasing, resentencing and sealing records.”

