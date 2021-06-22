Virginia hopes to remove time capsule along with Lee statue

“I think it just gives a big middle finger to Lincoln, the Union and what it stood for,” Brumfield said.

Brumfield said he found another newspaper article from the same time period that described a cornerstone-laying ceremony on Oct. 27, 1887, attended by about 25,000 people. The article said 60 donated artifacts, including the Lincoln picture, were sealed in the copper box and placed inside the cornerstone.

What kind of shape might the contents of the time capsule be in?

“We have no idea,” said Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources.

Even if the capsule hasn’t sustained water damage, Langan said paper products from the time would have had a high acid content and would be expected to be extremely fragile. Plans call for law enforcement to take immediate possession of the time capsule and bring it to the state’s conservation lab, where it will be opened in the presence of expert staff ready to triage the objects as needed.

The state's plans also call for replacing the time capsule with a new one to reflect the Virginia of 2021. A website was set up to collect submissions.