Virginia governor's race: Key takeaways from the 1st debate

“What went through your mind when you saw that statue come down?” she asked about the state-owned bronze equestrian piece. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal last summer after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, but litigation had tied up the work for over a year.

McAuliffe, whose position on Virginia's Confederate statuary has shifted over the years and who could have sought to remove the monument when he was previously in office, responded that he was “happy” to see it go, calling it a symbol of “division and hate.”

Youngkin first took a shot at McAuliffe's changing positions and then said he thought the Supreme Court of Virginia's decision that allowed the statue to be removed “reflected the law.”

“I think that statue should be in a museum or on a battlefield, so we don’t airbrush away our history,” he said.

