Virginia bill would end civil commitment of sex offenders

Four years later, he was arrested on a technical probation violation after he exchanged text messages with a teenage boy he met at the funeral of a mutual friend. Baughman, who is gay, said there was no sexual content in his text messages with the heterosexual boy.

The state moved to revoke his probation, and a judge sentenced Baughman to 21 months in jail. When the state then tried to civilly commit Baughman for a second time, a psychologist hired by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services found that Baughman was not a "sexually violent predator." But Attorney General Mark Herring then retained another psychologist who said Baughman met the criteria to be labelled sexually dangerous.

In 2019, the jury, which was not allowed to hear testimony from two defense psychiatrists or from the first expert who found that Baughman was not dangerous, found that Baughman was eligible for commitment as a sexually violent predator.

Baughman has asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to hear his appeal.

“This is anyone's worst nightmare — getting locked up, with no exit, with the government claiming it's ‘treating’ you," he said.

"The state is trying to punish you for what you might do in the future. This turns the Constitution upside down.”

