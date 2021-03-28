Virginia Beach man killed by police played college football

Neudigate said the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera but, “for unknown reasons,” it was not activated.

“We would like to provide the community answers. At this point we do not have them,” the police chief said Saturday.

The officer who killed Lynch has been placed on administrative leave, police said. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

Also killed in a separate shooting was Deshayla E. Harris, 28, of Norfolk. Investigators believe Harris likely was a bystander struck by stray gunfire. No arrests were immediately made in her killing.

Police say the bloodshed occurred during a string of shootings that started shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday along a crowded strip of hotels, clubs and restaurants.

Investigators believe the first shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people, police said. Three men were arrested on charges stemming from the initial shooting, including felonious assault and reckless handling of a firearm.

Harris was killed when more gunfire erupted several minutes after the initial shooting. Investigators believe her death was not related to the first shooting.