Virginia AG wants police records after Army officer stopped

Windsor officials said Sunday that department policy wasn’t followed and one of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, has since been fired.

But a lawyer for Nazario said that's not enough and wants the other officer, Daniel Crocker, to be fired, too.

“The law requires officers to intervene if they see a violation of civil rights,” Jonathan Arthur told The Associated Press on Monday. “We need our officers to stand up to their colleagues when their colleagues are doing this."

No attorneys have been listed for Crocker or Gutierrez in court documents.

Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was not charged with any crime after the traffic stop, the lawsuit states.

The incident began when Crocker radioed that he was attempting to stop a vehicle with no rear license plate and tinted windows. He said the driver was “eluding police” and he considered it a “high-risk traffic stop,” according to the report he submitted afterward, which was included in the court filing.

Nazario drove his SUV to a well-lit gas station where, according to the lawsuit, the two officers got out and immediately drew their guns and pointed them at Nazario after they got out of their cars.